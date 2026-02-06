Aye Finance to test IPO market even as non-bank peers prefer to wait

"Given the valuation we fetched, we decided not to dilute our equity more. Even though the fresh issue size is lowered, we believe it is enough primary equity to fund our growth for the next two to three years," Sharma said. As of September, he said, Aye Finance was sitting on a loan book of approximately ₹6,000 crore, and the primary capital would help the company reach up to ₹15,000 crore in the coming years, including accruals. "The ₹885 crore primary fundraise target would have increased our growth buffer, which could have then taken us to a ₹16,000 crore book."