The big hospital merger: Aster DM, Care to sign deal next month

Publicly listed Aster DM Healthcare, which had a market value of $2.27 billion at the close of Friday's trading, may be valued at a premium to its current market cap, while Quality Care, which also owns KIMS Hospitals apart from its India and Bangladesh assets, is likely to be valued over $2 billion, one of the two people cited above said. One of the sticking points is the nature of the discount that Quality Care might take or the kind of premium that Aster DM might need to be assigned.