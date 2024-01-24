Azim Premji gifts Wipro shares worth ₹500 cr to sons Rishad, Tariq
Azim Premji, 78, owned 22,58,08,537 shares, or 4.32%, in Wipro until last week. On 20 January, Premji gave 51,15,090 shares, each, to elder son Rishad, who is the chairman of Wipro, and to Tariq, who works at Azim Premji Foundation.
Wipro Ltd’s founder chair Azim Premji has given a little over 10 million shares, worth about ₹500 crore, as gift to his two sons, Rishad and Tariq, according to data from the stock exchanges.
