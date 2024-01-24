Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Azim Premji gifts Wipro shares worth 500 cr to sons Rishad, Tariq

Azim Premji gifts Wipro shares worth 500 cr to sons Rishad, Tariq

Varun Sood

Wipro Ltd’s founder chair Azim Premji has given a little over 10 million shares, worth about 500 crore, as gift to his two sons. Mint.

Wipro Ltd’s founder chair Azim Premji has given a little over 10 million shares, worth about 500 crore, as gift to his two sons, Rishad and Tariq, according to data from the stock exchanges.

Azim Premji, 78, owned 22,58,08,537 shares, or 4.32%, in Wipro until last week. On 20 January, Premji gave 51,15,090 shares, each, to elder son Rishad, who is the chairman of Wipro, and to Tariq, who works at Azim Premji Foundation.

Wipro shares ended at 484.9 on Friday, implying that the 1,0230,180 shares were valued at 496 crore.

Post the transaction, the Premji family members together own 4.43% shares in Wipro, including Premji owning 4.12%, his wife, Yasmeen owning 0.05% and the two sons, each owning 0.13%.

The promoters owned 72.9% of Wipro at the end of December last year. As part of the promoter group, three partnership firms—Hasham Traders, Prazim Traders and Zash Traders—together own 58%; Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Azim Premji Trust hold 0.27% and 10.18%, respectively. The remaining 0.03% is held by Hasham Investment and Trading Co.

The Premji family gets monetary benefits, such as dividends and share buybacks, from about 3% of the 68.6% promoter shares while the economic benefits of the remaining 65.6% shares go to the eponymous foundation, Azim Premji Foundation.

Put simply: Premji family gets dividend income from 7.4% of shares despite his family owning 72.9% of Wipro.

Often known to be frugal in his spending and austere in his lifestyle, Azim Premji donated two-thirds of his wealth worth $21 billion in 2019 to charitable causes. This included the dividend incomes from two-thirds of shares held by the family to Wipro and the entire gains from his family office, Premji Invest.

For now, Premji’s wealth would total about $11.3 billion, including $1.3 billion of shares in Wipro and $10 billion worth of Wipro Enterprises Ltd. Privately-held Wipro Enterprises, which includes Wipro Consumer business and Wipro Engineering business, conducted a valuation exercise last year as it bought shares from a handful of minority investors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varun Sood

Varun Sood is a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the last fifteen years. He also writes a weekly newsletter, TWICH+ on the largest technology services companies. He is based in Bangalore. Varun's first book, Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions, was brought out by HarperCollins in October 2020.
