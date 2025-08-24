Azure Power halts search for JV partner in Rajasthan solar power project
Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 24 Aug 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Summary
Azure Power has paused plans to bring in a joint venture partner for its 950 MW Rajasthan solar portfolio, despite non-binding offers. The move comes amid management churn and a class-action settlement in the US, clouding the renewable energy company’s expansion plans.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Renewable energy company Azure PowerGlobal Ltd has put on hold its search for a joint venture partner for its 950 megawatt solar power portfolio in Rajasthan, said two people aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story