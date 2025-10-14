Some stakeholders are ready to invest more in Bira. But they want founder Ankur Jain to exit
Suneera Tandon , Priyamvada C 6 min read 14 Oct 2025, 02:51 pm IST
Summary
B9 Beverages, the owner of the Bira 91 brand is facing shrinking revenues, mounting losses, tax troubles and pending vendor dues.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Some large institutional stakeholders in homegrown beer maker B9 Beverages, the owner of the Bira 91 brand, have started discussions on the removal of founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ankur Jain citing his inability to run the financially troubled company, according to four people aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story