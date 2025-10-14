B9 is, in fact, in talks to conclude a “substantial capital raise," Jain said without revealing names of potential investors. “We have received and signed certain term sheets. Our plan includes infusion of some capital in this quarter to bring immediate relief and repair business operations, and it includes the conclusion of our largest ever fundraise by next quarter. This fundraise will include a massive cleanup of the company’s balance sheet, significant reduction in debt and over dues and give the company runway till it becomes cash flow positive," he said.