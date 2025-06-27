Bira beer maker raises ₹85 cr in rights issue, cuts workforce to rein in costs
Varuni Khosla , Priyamvada C 5 min read 27 Jun 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Summary
As per B9 Beverages' most recent filings with the ministry of corporate affairs, its operating revenue slumped to ₹638.5 crore in FY24 from ₹824.3 crore in FY23. Losses also widened significantly, rising to ₹748.8 crore in FY24 compared to ₹445.4 crore in FY23.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi/Mumbai: B9 Beverages has already raised ₹85 crore by selling fresh shares to existing investors at a massive discount, as the maker of Bira beer shrinks its workforce and restructures its operations to focus on fewer markets to cut costs, people close to the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story