Bira beer maker raises ₹85 cr in rights issue, cuts workforce to rein in costs

Workforce shrink

"A huge amount of shares have come up for sale in the last two years largely because of an exodus of employees in the last two years who sold their employee stock options (Esops). The company has also pruned its employee base from 975-odd employees to 500 or so, some of these corporate employees had stock options. Interestingly the number of shareholders is more than what restaurant aggregator Zomato had itself before its IPO," said a company official, who is close to the development.