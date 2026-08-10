Siguler Guff, other investors explore exit from Baazar Kolkata’s parent at ₹5,000 crore valuation

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
2 min read10 Aug 2026, 02:27 PM IST
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Baazar Retail operates more than 250 stores across West Bengal and 10 other states, giving it a sizeable presence in India's value-retail market.
Summary
Siguler Guff, O3 Alternatives and NR Group acquired a 51% stake in Baazar Retail in 2018, making the potential transaction significant for the company's ownership structure.

Global growth private equity firm Siguler Guff and other investors in Baazar Retail, the operator of retail chain Baazar Kolkata, is exploring options to sell their stake in the company, three people familiar with the matter said.

“The deal is expected to value the company at between 4,000-5,000 crore and O3 Capital is advising on the transaction,” one person said.

“Several private equity funds and strategics have been tapped as part of the process,” a second person said on condition of anonymity.

Siguler Guff, o3 Alternatives and NR Group, the Mysuru-based company that makes Cycle-branded incense sticks, acquired a 51% stake in Baazar Retail in 2018. Siguler Guff and O3 Capital declined to comment. Baazar Retail and other investors did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

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Baazar Retail, which began operations with one store in Kolkata in August 2002, is managed by Manoj Khemka, Abhishek Khemka and Rishab Goenka. The company currently operates over 250 retail stores across West Bengal and 10 states including Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

The retailer operates large-format value fashion and general merchandise stores and trades mainly in garments for men, women and children, alongside cosmetics, stationery, toys, household items and accessories. It gets 95% of its revenue from the garments segment.

The company's warehousing facility and procurement are centralized and located in Kolkata. While 60% of the procurement is from suppliers in the region, the balance is from the rest of India. This centralized system ensures efficient inventory and supplier management, credit rating company Crisil said in a report this year.

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Growth prospects

Baazar Retail competes with organized and unorganized players that are entering the domestic retail market on the back of healthy growth prospects and high profitability. Its primary competitors include V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, Citykart, M Baazar and Baazar Style Retail (Style Baazar), alongside broader value discounters like DMart, as per online reports.

Crisil noted that organized retailing is expected to grow over the medium term after a low base during 2018-2023, driven by new store rollouts, increased penetration in tier-II and tier-III cities and increasing disposable income.

Baazar Retail’s operating income was estimated at about 1,157 crore in the first eight months of FY26, Crisil noted. It reported revenue of 1,324.83 crore in FY25, up from 1,182.38 crore a year earlier. Its loss widened to 127.48 crore from 57.52 crore in FY24.

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Beyond rising consumption, private labels and operational efficiencies, value-first retailers have successfully bridged the gap between affordability and quality, setting the stage for sustained growth, Redseer said in a report.

Through modern trade formats like supermarkets, hypermarkets and exclusive brand outlets, value-retail has remained resilient amid challenges by offering curated shopping experiences and competitive pricing that have continued to attract consumers.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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