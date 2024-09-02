Baazar Style IPO: Is it a fashionable investment opportunity?

Kolkata-based value fashion retailer Baazar Style Retail, operating under the brand name ‘Style Baazar’ and backed by renowned investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala, is now taking the leap into the public market. With its initial public offering set to close on Tuesday, the company is aiming to raise ₹835 crore at the upper end of its ₹370-389 price band. This would value Style Baazar at ₹2,900 crore, and it also intends to expand its footprint beyond its current geographical concentration in the eastern region. Could Style Baazar be the next fashion force to dominate the national stage?