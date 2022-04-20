Back-to-office to wait as covid numbers rise

“At Piramal Group, we are constantly monitoring the situation like we have done in the previous waves and will take necessary steps for the safety, health and security of our employees as the situation warrants in the coming time," said Vikram Bector, president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). The steps include booster vaccination campaigns for employees and families, safety and health advisories, providing flexibility and enabling work from home if the cases continue to rise, Bector added.