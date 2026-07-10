Badshah's Bad Boy Pizza plans to open US and UK outlets; aims to surpass ₹200 crore ARR by 2028

Bad Boy Pizza, co-founded by F&B entrepreneur Karan Tanna and rapper Badshah, aims to surpass ₹200 crore in annualised recurring revenue (ARR) and scale to more than 70 outlets by 2028.

Bad Boy Pizza also plans to enter the US and UK markets by 2029.

Bad Boy Pizza As part of its next growth phase, the brand, which celebrates its first anniversary, will open five new experiential flagship outlets by December 2026. This includes three stores in Mumbai and two in Surat and Ahmedabad.

By December 2027, the company aims to operate 30 outlets across western India, yielding an ARR of ₹100 crore, said a statement.

Badshah shares Badshah stated in press note shared by the company, “Our growth over the past year has proven that when you build an authentic, uncompromising product, it forms its own community. We are incredibly proud to pioneer a brand-new subculture pizza brand out of India, one with the cultural relevance and scalability to resonate in food capitals across the world. We look forward to introducing the Bad Boy experience to millions of new diners.”