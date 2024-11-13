Companies
India well-placed in a post-global world, want to triple business here, says Bain’s top boss
Summary
- To the local industry leaders, the consultant will offer advice on adjusting in a post-global world, energy transition and AI.
Bain and Co. is looking to triple its India business over the next five years given its growing potential in a post-global world, a top executive at the American consultancy said.
