Bain Capital closes sixth Asia fund with $10.5 billion corpus amid fundraising slump

Bain Capital has closed its sixth Asia fund with a corpus of $10.5 billion, exceeding its original target of $7 billion, to invest in buyout opportunities across sectors, the global private equity firm said in a statement on Monday.
The fund includes about $9.1 billion of external commitments, while other partners, employees and related entities committed the balance of capital and collectively are the single largest investor in the fund.
The oversubscribed close comes at a time when capital raised for Asian funds has fallen to a 12-year low in 2025 after four consecutive years of decline. As the market increasingly bifurcates, investors are consolidating capital with scaled, global platforms that offer a proven track record of success.
The development follows global investment firm EQT announcing its ninth Asia-Pacific private equity fund with a corpus of $15.6 billion in total commitments less than a month ago.
Bain said the new fund is well positioned for complex, change-oriented situations where local leadership, operational expertise and strategic execution can create a meaningful advantage.
These include corporate carve-outs, founder transitions, industry consolidation, domestic restructuring and cross-border growth opportunities, where the ability to combine on-the-ground capabilities with broader sector and platform resources can be a significant differentiator.
“Bain Capital’s private equity business has always been built around helping companies realize their full potential through operational improvement, strategic change, and close partnership with management teams,” said Yuji Sugimoto, partner and head of Asia private equity.
“We continue to see significant opportunity across the region, and we are investing in our people, our technology, and the broader capabilities of the platform so we can keep scaling in a disciplined way and delivering over the long term,” Sugimoto added.
Across Asia, Bain Capital has built a fully integrated platform spanning Japan, India, China, Australia and Korea, with nearly 200 investment and operating professionals investing across technology, industrials, consumer, healthcare, and business and financial services.
The platform, which has invested in the region for about two decades, also benefits from collaboration across its other verticals including its global private equity practice and adjacent businesses such as credit, insurance, real estate, special situations and tech opportunities. These bring additional expertise, flexibility and resources to complex opportunities across the region.
Beyond these verticals, it also invests across other areas including growth & venture, capital solutions and capital markets.
Founded in 1984, the global investment firm has 24 offices across four continents and manages about $225 billion in assets under management.
Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.
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