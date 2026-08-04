Bain Capital leads talks to buy majority stake in Cello World

Global private equity firm Bain Capital is leading discussions to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World from its promoters, who currently own 75% of the listed consumerware company, according to two people familiar with the matter.
"Kotak's investment banking arm is advising the promoters on the transaction and the deal is pegged at over ₹3,000 crore," one of the people cited above said. Other private equity funds have also evaluated the asset as the deal went through several rounds of on-and-off negotiations, a second person added.