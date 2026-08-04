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Bain Capital leads talks to buy majority stake in Cello World

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
2 min read4 Aug 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Bain Capital is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World, which is 75% owned by its promoters.
Bain Capital is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World, which is 75% owned by its promoters.
Summary

Bain Capital is leading talks to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World from its promoters in a deal valued at over 3,000 crore, as private equity interest in India's consumerware sector gathers pace.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Global private equity firm Bain Capital is leading discussions to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World from its promoters, who currently own 75% of the listed consumerware company, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : Global private equity firm Bain Capital is leading discussions to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World from its promoters, who currently own 75% of the listed consumerware company, according to two people familiar with the matter.

"Kotak's investment banking arm is advising the promoters on the transaction and the deal is pegged at over 3,000 crore," one of the people cited above said. Other private equity funds have also evaluated the asset as the deal went through several rounds of on-and-off negotiations, a second person added.

"Kotak's investment banking arm is advising the promoters on the transaction and the deal is pegged at over 3,000 crore," one of the people cited above said. Other private equity funds have also evaluated the asset as the deal went through several rounds of on-and-off negotiations, a second person added.

India's consumerware market was valued at $3.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach about $5.62 billion over the next four years, according to an October report by Ambit.

Both the people spoke on the condition of anonymity. Bain declined to comment, while Kotak and Cello did not respond to Mint's requests for comment till press time.

Also Read | Gut health emerges as the next battleground for India's consumer brands

The development comes months after interest first emerged in the company. In March, CNBC-TV18 reported that Cello World had held preliminary sale discussions with funds including Kedaara Capital, Blackstone, Temasek, Advent International and Amundi's private equity arm.

The company's shares have fallen 36.4% since the beginning of the year, closing at 344.1 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Household brand

Founded in the early 1960s by Ghisulal Rathod, Cello World was built with the aim of creating a household brand offering aesthetically and functionally superior products.

The company is currently led by his son, Pradeep Rathod, chairman and managing director, along with joint managing directors Pankaj Rathod and Gaurav Rathod.

Cello operates 13 manufacturing facilities across five strategic locations in India and has a distribution network of more than 700 distributors and 50,000 retail touchpoints. It also exports to over 65 countries, according to its official website.

Also Read | India’s ‘insurgent’ brands swell but struggle to scale past ₹250 cr revenue

Over the years, the company has diversified its portfolio to cater to evolving consumer needs. Its product range includes kitchen appliances, lunch boxes, casseroles, storage containers, cookware, dinner sets, premium porcelain tableware, hydration products, flasks, bottles and cleaning essentials.

For FY26, Cello reported consolidated revenue of 2,379 crore, up from 2,181 crore a year earlier. Net profit, however, declined to 332 crore in FY26 from 365 crore in FY25, according to the company's annual report.

Growth market

Cello World went public in November 2023 through a 1,900-crore initial public offering comprising entirely an offer for sale, with the promoter family selling part of its stake. The company did not raise any primary capital through the IPO. Its key competitors include Milton, La Opala RG and Borosil, according to online reports.

The segment has recorded steady growth over the past decade, driven by rising disposable incomes, the growth of nuclear families and increasing demand for organised and functional kitchen spaces.

Also Read | India’s consumer startup boom hits a scaling wall

Changing lifestyles, higher workforce participation among women and rising product ownership per individual are further supporting the market's expansion. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that combine style with functionality, benefiting branded players and organised retail.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesBain Capital leads talks to buy majority stake in Cello World

Bain Capital leads talks to buy majority stake in Cello World

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
2 min read4 Aug 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Bain Capital is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World, which is 75% owned by its promoters.
Bain Capital is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World, which is 75% owned by its promoters.
Summary

Bain Capital is leading talks to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World from its promoters in a deal valued at over 3,000 crore, as private equity interest in India's consumerware sector gathers pace.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Global private equity firm Bain Capital is leading discussions to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World from its promoters, who currently own 75% of the listed consumerware company, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : Global private equity firm Bain Capital is leading discussions to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World from its promoters, who currently own 75% of the listed consumerware company, according to two people familiar with the matter.

"Kotak's investment banking arm is advising the promoters on the transaction and the deal is pegged at over 3,000 crore," one of the people cited above said. Other private equity funds have also evaluated the asset as the deal went through several rounds of on-and-off negotiations, a second person added.

"Kotak's investment banking arm is advising the promoters on the transaction and the deal is pegged at over 3,000 crore," one of the people cited above said. Other private equity funds have also evaluated the asset as the deal went through several rounds of on-and-off negotiations, a second person added.

India's consumerware market was valued at $3.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach about $5.62 billion over the next four years, according to an October report by Ambit.

Both the people spoke on the condition of anonymity. Bain declined to comment, while Kotak and Cello did not respond to Mint's requests for comment till press time.

Also Read | Gut health emerges as the next battleground for India's consumer brands

The development comes months after interest first emerged in the company. In March, CNBC-TV18 reported that Cello World had held preliminary sale discussions with funds including Kedaara Capital, Blackstone, Temasek, Advent International and Amundi's private equity arm.

The company's shares have fallen 36.4% since the beginning of the year, closing at 344.1 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Household brand

Founded in the early 1960s by Ghisulal Rathod, Cello World was built with the aim of creating a household brand offering aesthetically and functionally superior products.

The company is currently led by his son, Pradeep Rathod, chairman and managing director, along with joint managing directors Pankaj Rathod and Gaurav Rathod.

Cello operates 13 manufacturing facilities across five strategic locations in India and has a distribution network of more than 700 distributors and 50,000 retail touchpoints. It also exports to over 65 countries, according to its official website.

Also Read | India’s ‘insurgent’ brands swell but struggle to scale past ₹250 cr revenue

Over the years, the company has diversified its portfolio to cater to evolving consumer needs. Its product range includes kitchen appliances, lunch boxes, casseroles, storage containers, cookware, dinner sets, premium porcelain tableware, hydration products, flasks, bottles and cleaning essentials.

For FY26, Cello reported consolidated revenue of 2,379 crore, up from 2,181 crore a year earlier. Net profit, however, declined to 332 crore in FY26 from 365 crore in FY25, according to the company's annual report.

Growth market

Cello World went public in November 2023 through a 1,900-crore initial public offering comprising entirely an offer for sale, with the promoter family selling part of its stake. The company did not raise any primary capital through the IPO. Its key competitors include Milton, La Opala RG and Borosil, according to online reports.

The segment has recorded steady growth over the past decade, driven by rising disposable incomes, the growth of nuclear families and increasing demand for organised and functional kitchen spaces.

Also Read | India’s consumer startup boom hits a scaling wall

Changing lifestyles, higher workforce participation among women and rising product ownership per individual are further supporting the market's expansion. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that combine style with functionality, benefiting branded players and organised retail.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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