Companies
Bain held on to Emcure after the IPO. Here's what's next
Summary
- The move comes after the lock-in period for selling the shares got over in February this year.
Mumbai: Global private equity firm Bain Capital is looking to divest its stake in listed pharmaceutical manufacturer Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd through a substantial block deal, according to two people with knowledge of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more