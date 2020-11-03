Bain in fray for Piramal Glass with $900 mn bid

Last October, the group’s flagship entity, Piramal Enterprises, raised ₹5,400 crore through a mix of rights issue of ₹3,650 crore and preferential allotment of convertible instruments to Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), amounting to ₹1,750 crore. This October, Piramal Pharma Ltd, a unit of Piramal Enterprises, completed the sale of a 20% stake to US private equity firm Carlyle Group for ₹3,523.40 crore. Piramal group said the proceeds of the sale will be used as growth capital for the group’s pharma businesses to expand existing capacities as well as to tap attractive acquisition opportunities within and outside India.