Bajaj Auto Ltd is crafting a turnaround for KTM, its biggest acquisition, to boost profitability even as it loses market share in its home market.
Bajaj Auto prepares script for KTM revival as domestic share slips
SummaryBajaj Auto faces stiff competition from Honda in the entry-level motorcycle segment. The company's next target is to turn around KTM as it bets on exports and premium motorbikes to boost profitability and take on the likes of Royal Enfield.
