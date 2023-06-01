Bajaj Auto reported a total sales of 3,55,148 units in the month of May 2023, registering a growth of 29% as compared to 2,75,868 units sold in the same month last year. The company's sales during the month beat Nomura's estimates of 3.50 lakh units.

The company's total domestic sales in May more than doubled to 2,28,401 units as against 1,12,308 units sold in the same month last year. Exports declined 23% to 1,26,747 units from 1,63,560 units, YoY.

Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales in May 2023 increased 23% to 3,07,696 units from 2,49,499 units in May 2022, while sales of three-wheelers surged by 80% at 47,452 units during the month as against 26,369 units, YoY.

At 9:35 am, the shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.15% higher at ₹4,616.00 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here