Bajaj Auto May sales rise 29% to 3.55 lakh units; Domestic sales jump 103% YoY1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales in May more than doubled to 2,28,401 units as against 1,12,308 units sold in the same month last year.
Bajaj Auto reported a total sales of 3,55,148 units in the month of May 2023, registering a growth of 29% as compared to 2,75,868 units sold in the same month last year. The company's sales during the month beat Nomura's estimates of 3.50 lakh units.
