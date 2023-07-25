Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Net profit rises 42% on year to ₹1,664.77 crore1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Bajaj Auto's Q1 net profit jumps 42% YoY to ₹1,664.77 crore, beating estimates. Shares open at ₹4,870.05 apiece on BSE.
Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported an 42% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹1,664.77 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,173.30 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was rose 16% from ₹1,432.88 crore in Q4FY23. Bajaj Auto shares opened at ₹4,870.05 apiece on BSE.
