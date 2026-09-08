Bajaj Finance acquires 5% stake in video generation platform TrueFan AI

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Ltd has acquired a 5% stake in TrueFan AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video generation platform, the non-banking financial company said in a release on Tuesday. The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

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TrueFan AI is operated by Hogwarts E-Learning Universe Pvt. Ltd. The investment is part of Finserv Intelligence, Bajaj Finserv Ltd's group-wide initiative focused on applied research and innovation. Bajaj Finance is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.

Finserv Intelligence also allows Bajaj Finance to invest in technology startups from the seed stage to Series B, with a focus on AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, financial technology and consumer technology.

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When Bajaj Finserv launched the initiative in May, it said its group companies would invest ₹1,500-2,000 crore over five years in startups and early-stage companies across these sectors.

AI game The investment in TrueFan AI builds on an existing commercial relationship between the two companies. Bajaj Finance has used TrueFan's platform to generate millions of personalised videos for customer engagement and dealer enablement initiatives.

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“Our investment in TrueFan AI follows sustained, production-scale use of its technology, giving us first-hand experience of the platform’s capabilities and its execution,” Rajeev Jain, vice-chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finance, said in the release.

TrueFan AI, operated by Hogwarts E-Learning Universe Pvt. Ltd, is a Gurugram-based AI video generation platform founded in 2020. In June, the company raised $10 million in a Series A round backed by Baring Private Equity Partners India, Z3Partners, IAN Group and 3Lines Venture Capital, valuing it at about $40 million.

Nimish Goel, co-founder and chief executive of TrueFan AI, said, "There is no stronger validation than seeing one of our largest customers also become a shareholder after experiencing our technology first-hand. It is a strong vote of confidence in the TrueFan AI team and what we have built.

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Mint previously reported that Finserv Intelligence initiative is designed as an innovation ecosystem with a five-to-10-year horizon.

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As of 9 September 2026, Bajaj Finserv had a market capitalisation of ₹3.108 trillion, while Bajaj Finance's stood at ₹6.6 trillion.

On Tuesday, Bajaj Finserv shares closed flat at ₹1,939 on the NSE, while Bajaj Finance fell 0.3% to close at ₹1,056.