Bajaj Finance sees AI-led gains for customers, staff in FY27

Mumbai: Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance expects the benefits of its investments in artificial intelligence to be visible to employees and customers in the current financial year, Rajeev Jain, vice-chairman and managing director, said on Wednesday.

The company had 203 people in its AI unit at the end of March, and plans to raise the headcount to 363 in FY27.

“There is no concept of AI talent. These are existing machine learning folks who are being trained,” Jain told analysts. “So, at a point in time, we had 5,000 outbound voice agents. That number itself we have brought down, and 30% of them are now AI voice agents. That's one third of the cost.”

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Jain said the AI team's three critical needs—computing power, internal sponsorship, and real-world use cases—are all scarce resources that the company is now providing.

In the three months to December, Jain had shared data to show how “AI is beginning to change the business”. He had said that AI listened to 20 million calls, converted voice to text, and gave that data to the company. This text-to-data conversion happened for 520,000 customers, and as a result of that, the company generated 100,000 new offers.

“We are not pulling back any stops in investing whatever it takes in being front and centre,” he said on Wednesday.

The company saw tangible improvements following the introduction of AI. For instance, in 2025, Bajaj Finance said it processed 600,000 loans on a single day in peak Diwali. It said that pre-AI, it was only able to do about 100,000 a day.

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Jain said that it was a strong quarter across all key metrics. Bajaj Finance’s consolidated assets under management (AUM) crossed ₹5 trillion and stood at ₹5.09 trillion. The company posted a net profit of ₹5,553 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹4,546 crore in Q4 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company expects strong growth in its gold loan portfolio going forward. The book grew 115% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹17,831 crore, comprising 3.5% of Bajaj Finance’s total loans. The lender expects this to cross 5% of total loans in FY27.

“MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) continued to see muted growth. It grew by 6% only on account of a set of proactive risk actions that we have been taking since Q2 FY26. We expect that it should come back to double-digit growth or the company growth momentum between Q2 and Q3 of FY27,” said Jain.

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Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj has decided not to offer himself for re-election as a non-executive director of Bajaj Finance.

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