Bajaj Finance continues to tighten checks for those with multiple unsecured loans, says Rajeev Jain

  • While banks are seeing a decline in the pace of unsecured loan growth, certain segments are starting to see more defaults.

Shayan Ghosh
Published22 Oct 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Bajaj Finance managing director Rajeev Jain. (Rajeev Jain/Linkedin)
Bajaj Finance managing director Rajeev Jain. (Rajeev Jain/Linkedin)

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance continues to tighten its underwriting norms for a cohort of customers on the back of data that showed those with multiple unsecured loans exhibit greater probability of default, its managing director Rajeev Jain said on Tuesday.

“When we looked at the portfolio movement across secured and unsecured portfolios, one thing stood out in general that those clients who have more than three or more live unsecured loans are showing higher propensity to default and have lower collection efficiencies,” Jain told analysts after announcing the lender’s September quarter financials. “As we looked at the data, we are continuing to tighten our underwriting norms for such cohorts of customers across all such products in an intelligent manner.”

While banks are seeing a decline in the pace of unsecured loan growth, certain segments are starting to see more defaults. Customers are delaying repayments on credit cards and personal loans, leading to a rise in delinquencies after months of bingeing on small-ticket consumption loans, Mint reported on 25 September. The volume of credit card dues where repayments are delayed by over 90 days has increased 17 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 1.8% in June, showed data from credit bureau TransUnion Cibil.

Also read: Bajaj Housing Finance business model risk is low, but valuation risk is high

Quarterly result

Bajaj Finance witnessed a deterioration in asset quality in the September quarter. On a consolidated basis, its gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA stood at 1.06% and 0.46%, respectively, as of 30 September against 0.91% and 0.31% a year earlier. Its loan losses and provisions rose 77% on a year-on-year to 1,909 crore.

“On a consolidated basis, I would say (it was) a mixed quarter for us as a firm. (It was a) good quarter in terms of volume, assets under management and operating efficiencies. Loan losses remain elevated in Q2 as well, as they were in Q1 and as a result profit growth and return on assets were muted for the quarter,” said Jain.

Also read | Bajaj Housing Finance’s IPO: A game-changer for Bajaj Finance?

Jain added that credit cost was the dampener for the quarter, even as Bajaj Finance managed to do well on AUM, NIM, managing expenses. “It was across all retail and SME lines of business and not restricted to any one segment or geography. We as a prudent company continue to take risk actions.”

Meanwhile, its cost of funds stood at 7.97% in the September quarter, an increase of 3 basis points over Q1 FY25. Jain said the cost of funds for the company has peaked. Bajaj Finance’s deposit book grew 21% on year in Q2 to 66,131 crore, and deposits contributed 20% of consolidated borrowings as of 30 September.

Also read | Mint Explainer: How banking staff is paying price for digitalization-led growth

“Deposit book growth is obviously softer given that there is a significant amount of price war that is happening across the system and given the fact that the company has found other alternative sources which are more attractive in terms of coupon,” said Jain.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesBajaj Finance continues to tighten checks for those with multiple unsecured loans, says Rajeev Jain

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.