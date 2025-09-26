Bajaj Finserv Group enters Alts biz, to launch VC and real estate focused funds
Bajaj Finserv is launching an alternative investment business through a new subsidiary, Bajaj Alternate Investment Management.
MUMBAI : Sanjiv Bajaj-led Bajaj Finserv Ltd is entering the alternative investment business and has made a top-level hire to help launch an early-stage equity fund and a real estate-focused alternative investment fund (AIF). This will broaden the group’s strategy into other asset classes, as it has a presence in lending, asset management and insurance, among other things.