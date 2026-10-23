Bajaj General Insurance appoints former Manappuram head Deepak Reddy as CEO-designate

Mumbai: Bajaj General Insurance on Friday approved the appointment of Deepak Reddy as chief executive officer-designate of the company, effective 1 January 2027. The former chief executive officer at Manappuram Finance, Reddy will take charge as the managing director and chief executive officer of Bajaj General from 1 April 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

Reddy will succeed incumbent chief Dr. Tapan Singhel, who will continue as the head of the company till 31 March 2027. Singhel is set to step down from the role in compliance with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai)’s norm on maximum continuous tenure of 15 years for managing directors, CEOs and whole-time directors.

Bajaj General Insurance is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, shares of which ended 1.4% lower today at ₹1,655 on the National Stock Exchange. Shares of Manappuram Finance closed 5.2% lower at ₹286.10.

“Few leaders have the distinction of building an institution from the ground up,” Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv, was quoted as saying in a release. “Tapan is one of them. From its early years as a joint venture to its evolution into a wholly Bajaj-owned company, he has played a defining role in shaping Bajaj General Insurance into one of India’s most trusted general insurers.”

Reddy brings over three decades of experience in financial services, having held senior leadership positions at Bajaj Finserv, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank and MIRC Electronics. In his latest role, Reddy was appointed chief executive officer of the gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) Manappuram Finance on 1 August 2026, but stepped down from the position in July 2026, citing professional and personal reasons. Reddy is set to be relieved from the NBFC on 31 December 2026, until which time he will remain on garden leave.

During his 17-year association with Bajaj Finserv, he played a key role in building and scaling several businesses. By the time of his exit in June 2025, he led the rural, insurance, and gold-loan businesses at Bajaj Finance. He was also Bajaj Finserv’s first group head of human resources, bringing together experience in business leadership and organisational development.

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“His extensive experience across financial services, including insurance, coupled with his understanding of the Bajaj Group, positions him well to lead Bajaj General Insurance in its next phase of growth,” the release said.

It added that the planned transition reflects a structured approach to leadership succession, ensuring continuity of strategy as Bajaj General builds on its market positioning and pursues its long-term growth priorities.