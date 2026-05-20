Mumbai: In the iconography of Indian capitalism, there are empire builders and there are wealth compounders. The Ambanis and the Adanis build empires—vast, sprawling, always reaching for the next frontier. The Bajaj Group, for most of its 100-year history, has been something rarer and, in retrospect, more remarkable: a wealth compounder of extraordinary patience.
At 100, the Bajaj Group is writing a new chapter—on healthcare
SummaryAfter 100 years of saying no to diversification, one of India’s fastest-growing wealth engines is finally scratching its ultimate itch. Powered by a ₹5,800-crore dividend chest, the billionaire cousins from the Bajaj Group have said ‘yes’ to one sector: healthcare.
Mumbai: In the iconography of Indian capitalism, there are empire builders and there are wealth compounders. The Ambanis and the Adanis build empires—vast, sprawling, always reaching for the next frontier. The Bajaj Group, for most of its 100-year history, has been something rarer and, in retrospect, more remarkable: a wealth compounder of extraordinary patience.
About the Authors
T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering business, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.
Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.
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