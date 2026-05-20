At 100, the Bajaj Group is writing a new chapter—on healthcare

Mumbai: In the iconography of Indian capitalism, there are empire builders and there are wealth compounders. The Ambanis and the Adanis build empires—vast, sprawling, always reaching for the next frontier. The Bajaj Group, for most of its 100-year history, has been something rarer and, in retrospect, more remarkable: a wealth compounder of extraordinary patience.
Mumbai: In the iconography of Indian capitalism, there are empire builders and there are wealth compounders. The Ambanis and the Adanis build empires—vast, sprawling, always reaching for the next frontier. The Bajaj Group, for most of its 100-year history, has been something rarer and, in retrospect, more remarkable: a wealth compounder of extraordinary patience.
While rivals chased opportunity across sectors, the family from Pune stayed put, deepening its commitment to two businesses: motorcycles and financial services.
While rivals chased opportunity across sectors, the family from Pune stayed put, deepening its commitment to two businesses: motorcycles and financial services.
The result has been quietly astonishing. With a combined market capitalization of ₹13.5 trillion, the Bajaj Group is the fifth largest family-owned business house in India. The Tata Group, which ranks above it in pure market capitalization terms, is held by charitable trusts and does not count as a family business in the conventional sense.
Until just a month ago, Bajaj was trading blows with the Adanis for that spot; the Adani empire’s market capitalization has surged sharply since then. That ₹13.5 trillion has compounded at 23.7% annually between 2010 and 2026—the fastest rate of market capitalization growth among India’s top 10 business groups. All of this from just a handful of listed companies.
As the group marks its centenary this year, however, something is changing. A young Bajaj—Nirav, the son of Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj—is preparing to launch the most significant diversification in the group’s recent history: Bajaj Integrated Health Systems (BIHS), a bet on reforming how India receives healthcare. It is the group’s first genuinely new platform business since Sanjiv Bajaj built Bajaj FinServ from a two-wheeler captive financier into a 110,000-person financial conglomerate two decades ago.
100 years of saying no
No to four-wheelers, despite the obvious adjacency. No to real estate, even as land holdings sat underutilized. No to telecom, retail, semiconductors, or the sprawling conglomerate ambitions that tempted Tata, Birla and Reliance.
The founding philosophy, traced to Jamnalal Bajaj—the merchant prince Mahatma Gandhi called his fifth son—was one of purposeful restraint: common good over personal gain, and building only what can be built with excellence.
Niraj Bajaj, who has managed the family’s holding companies for 35 years, recalls that Rahul Bajaj, the grandson of Jamnalal Bajaj, resisted all advice to diversify the family’s wealth outside the family’s legacy business basket.
“He would say: there are hundreds of thousands of shareholders trusting the Bajaj name. If we are diversified, it doesn’t hurt us if one company doesn’t do well. But if all our eggs are in one basket, we will spend sleepless nights—and that’s what we should do,” Niraj Bajaj said.
That conviction—keep your skin in the game by keeping all your wealth in the game—has never wavered. “We never ran after market cap,” he added. “We wanted excellence. And market cap happened because the companies did well.”
The architecture
Three listed entities drive the empire: Bajaj FinServ (holding company for all financial services, including Bajaj Finance, India’s largest NBFC (non-banking financial company), worth more than most banks); Bajaj Auto (now the world’s most valuable two-wheeler company by market cap) and Bajaj Holdings. Together, they generated an annual dividend pool of around ₹5,800 crore flowing to the family’s private holding companies.
The group’s healthcare venture will now be funded from this capital. Corporate governance rules out any redirection of listed company capital; this is the family investing its own money.
Sanjiv Bajaj, younger son of Rahul Bajaj, makes the governance architecture explicit. “The distinction between the role of the family and the role of the board in running the company is very clear,” he said. “The family focuses more on long-term strategy, governance, credibility, brand.”
For a new venture outside the existing listed companies, the family council, which has five members—Sanjiv, Niraj, Rajiv, Shekhar and Nirav Bajaj (representing the younger generation)—meets roughly every six weeks to deliberate on exactly such allocation decisions.
The council’s harmonious image deserves a footnote. It was born not from serenity but from rupture. In 2001, Rahul Bajaj’s brother, Shishir, demanded a separation of business interests, alleging Rahul was grooming only his own sons at the expense of the rest of the family. A years-long battle followed. Eventually, Shishir and his son Kushagra broke away, taking Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Bajaj Consumer Care with them. The remaining cousins—Rahul, Niraj and Shekhar—formed the family council in part as a firebreak against another such implosion.
Clear-cut succession
The group entering its second century is leaner than any comparable business house. Bajaj Auto holds ₹18,000 crore in surplus cash even after buying out KTM, an European motorcycle brand, outright. Bajaj Finance, under chief executive officer (CEO) Rajeev Jain, runs 52 million loans and added 17.5 million new customers in FY26. The family has never sold a single share in more than 30 years and holds 54-58% in each listed entity.
Succession, too, is unusually clear-cut for a group of this stature, if compressed. Rishab, Rajiv’s son, is already in Bajaj Auto working in EV (electric vehicle) product strategy. Siddhant, Sanjiv’s son, is in the office of Bajaj Finance’s managing director. Nirav leads the new healthcare venture. Sanjali, Sanjiv’s daughter, spent four years at Bajaj Finance before moving to build out the group’s alternative investments platform.
A fourth-generation member, Shekhar’s 10-year-old grandson, rounds out the family picture. “That’s the end of the family,” said Shekhar, without apparent drama. “Four people. Each business is clear.”
One aspect the family is consciously trying to extend is the role of women. The council’s position, articulated by Sanjiv, is unambiguous: “Whether you’re a boy or a girl, your opportunity is the same. You must have the capability, the hard work and the drive—and we are seeing that.”
Apart from Sanjali, women leaders in the group include Pooja, Shekhar’s daughter-in-law. She is on the board of Bajaj Electricals. Shefali, Sanjiv’s wife, oversees all social responsibility initiatives under Bajaj FinServ. Neelima Bajaj Swamy, late Madhur Bajaj’s daughter, helms the family owned travel agency, Hind Musafir Agency.
Sanjiv Bajaj acknowledges the family is still small in number and that not everyone chooses business. But the direction is clear. “We can expect women leaders from the family,” he said. “I would hope so, definitely. And I would encourage that.”
Institutional continuity
Monish G. Chatrath, managing partner of MGC Global Risk Advisory, puts the broader achievement in perspective. “What sets the Bajaj Group apart is not just its longevity, but its ability to institutionalize continuity across generations without visible fragmentation, a rare feat not only in India, but globally,” he said. “Effective family councils are not important because they exist on paper, but because they absorb divergence before it turns into discord.”
S. Raghunath, professor of strategy at IIM Bangalore, goes further. Two years after Rahul Bajaj’s death, he argues, the data is unambiguous. “This is the most underrated governance data point in Indian business history—the absence of a patriarch improving performance. On a lighter note, one patriarch is replaced with six voices (six including Madhur Bajaj who passed away) and somehow the cacophony became a chorus.”
The group does have companies with weaker performance. For instance, Bajaj Electricals (home and kitchen appliances) reported a loss of ₹68 crore for the year ended March 2026 while Mukand Ltd (manufacturers of specialty steel and heavy machinery) had modest profits until last year. However, the bottom line staged a smart recovery to ₹635 crore in FY26, largely due to the sudden spurt in global steel prices.
“Electricals and Mukand are not failures of the Bajaj model,” Raghunath said. “They are evidence that the model is honest enough not to bail out underperformers with group capital. The firewall is deliberate.”
The weight of legacy
What flavours every conversation with the family is the weight of a particular inheritance, not just a business legacy but a moral one, rooted in the family’s proximity to the Gandhi movement and an ethos of trusteeship transmitted apparently intact across five generations.
Rajiv Bajaj, speaking at the centenary celebration in May 2026, captured it characteristically, delivered in the T-shirt he is never without.
“The true reward for man’s toil is not what he gets for it, but what he becomes by it,” he said, referencing 25 years of building Bajaj Auto into the world’s third-largest motorcycle maker. “We had set out to conquer the world, but find that we have actually ended up surrendering to the universe.”
Niraj Bajaj recalls his grandmother, Jankidevi, the first woman in India to receive the Padma Vibhushan, whose entire worldly possession was three white khadi saris. “Simple living, high thinking,” he said. “We can’t claim to live like that today. But it is our legacy. And we have a great responsibility because it has taken 100 years to build this trust, and it takes very little to spoil it.”
64 options, one answer
For Shekhar Bajaj, the eldest of the current council generation, the family’s restraint in not diversifying has less to do with risk aversion and more to do with a principled refusal to get into businesses that require proximity to government. “One area we like to avoid is government business,” he said bluntly. “Whether it is power grid or whatever. We separated our consumer business from anything with government connections. We run businesses straightforwardly. Whoever is in power makes no difference to us.”
The healthcare decision was not made lightly or quickly. According to Niraj Bajaj, the family’s research process considered a staggering 64 industry sectors before zeroing in on healthcare over roughly six months of analysis. Semiconductors made the shortlist. Renewable energy was considered. But three filters kept trimming the list: the opportunity had to be of national importance, it had to be genuinely scalable, and, crucially, there had to be a family member available and willing to take responsibility for it.
That last filter is the most revealing. The Bajaj family is unusually small for a group of its scale. Shekhar Bajaj notes with wry candour: “Rajiv is 60, Sanjiv has his hands full. I’m the eldest. There’s only so many of us.”
Nirav Bajaj, Niraj’s son, a Harvard Business School graduate who has been running strategy at Mukand, was the answer.
The model Nirav is building is deliberately unconventional. BIHS will not replicate the Apollo or Max formula of large city hospitals. Instead, it wants to pioneer a tiered model: clinic, ambulatory services, home care and hospital. The premise is that 70-80% of healthcare needs can be handled outside the hospital. The first clinic would launch in Pune this year and the plan is to expand to seven-eight cities over the next decade, with a total capex of ₹2,000–2,500 crore in Pune alone.
A careful gamble
The healthcare venture is not without risk. India’s hospital sector is intensely competitive, capital-hungry and operationally complex in ways that neither motorcycle manufacturing nor financial services quite prepares you for.
Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Fortis and Narayana Health have years of institutional expertise, physician networks and brand loyalty. Building from scratch, in a city where real estate and regulatory friction are formidable, is a test of a different kind than the ones that built Bajaj Auto or Bajaj Finance.
Nirav’s entry into healthcare is as much arithmetic as ambition. Rajiv’s son is headed for auto; Sanjiv’s son for finance. The family needed a business large enough for a fifth-generation member at the helm—one that did not tread on the flagships’ turf.
Whether the Bajaj name can do to Indian healthcare what it did to two-wheelers and consumer lending is the real question. While legacy hospital operators have decades of clinical expertise, physician networks and institutional capital, Bajaj brings in discipline, brand trust and patient money. That combination has worked before.
Raghunath offers the most fitting verdict: “At 100, most families are writing memoirs. Bajaj is writing a healthcare chapter. From Jamnalal Bajaj’s Gandhian trusteeship to Nirav Bajaj’s healthcare ambition—this is not accidental. It is a family that has always treated its business as instrumental to a larger social contract, not an end in itself.”
- ₹13.5 trillion: The combined market capitalization of the Bajaj Group, making it the fifth largest family-owned business house in India.
- 23.7%: The annual compounding rate of the group's market capitalization between 2010 and 2026—the fastest growth rate among India’s top 10 business groups.
- ₹5,800 crore: The annual dividend pool generated by the flagships in FY26; it flows entirely into the family’s private holding companies, acting as the firewalled funding source for new ventures.
- ₹2,000–2,500 crore: The planned localized capital expenditure for the first phase of Bajaj Integrated Health Systems in Pune alone.
- 64: The number of industry sectors the family council meticulously analyzed and filtered out over six months before ultimately choosing healthcare.