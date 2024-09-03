Bajaj Housing will not need more capital in the next few years: Sanjeev Bajaj

  • The housing finance company is focussed on building a business similar to HDFC that is focussed on excellence and scale, said chairman Bajaj.

Gopika Gopakumar, Khushi Malhotra
Published3 Sep 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv chairman Sanjeev Bajaj.

Mumbai: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd will not require more capital to meet its growth requirements for the next few years as it completes raising 6,560 crore through the initial public offering this month.

Speaking to Mint, Bajaj Finserv chairman Sanjeev Bajaj said that the housing finance company is focussed on building a business similar to HDFC that is focussed on excellence and scale. The IPO is the first from the group after a gap of 31 years.

“The balanced way in which we are building our diversified book coupled with the kind of opportunities that there are for mortgage business in the country, the sky's the limit,” said Bajaj. “It’s just a question of building it sensibly in the coming years.”

Read more: Baazar Style IPO: Is it a fashionable investment opportunity?

Bajaj also said that they will have to reduce stake in the housing finance company in a phased manner over the next 3 years to meet Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) regulatory requirement of capping the promoter's stake at 75%. However, he said that a call will be taken after the IPO, which will see Bajaj Finance's 100% stake in the HFC getting diluted by nearly 11%. 

“We will see what the mix of the quality of investors is that we are now bringing into the IPO. Then we will build a diversified portfolio of investors as the company grows,” said Bajaj. "Given our ability to access other elements in the capital markets, we have not felt the need to go to private equity."

Bajaj Housing Finance’s IPO will open between 9 September and 11 September, according to the firm's red herring prospectus (RHP).

Read more: Razorpay bets on offline, overseas business ahead of IPO

The total issue size is 6,560 crore (primary portion of 3,560 crore and secondary portion of 3,000 crore). The price band will be issued on 3 September while the anchor portion will be on 6 September, according to the RHP filing.

With assets under management of 97,071 crore, Bajaj HFC is looking at maintaining its current diversified portfolio of home loans, developer loans, lease discounting and loan against property. While it launched the affordable housing loans this year, the company is cautious about growing this book.

“Mix of affordable housing loans will grow gradually. Even though affordable is attractive from a yield point of view, we want to see how to reach customers with affordable housing products without being opex heavy,” said Atul Jain, CEO, Bajaj Housing Finance.

Read more: SME IPOs: The craziest corner of the bull market is getting crazier

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesBajaj Housing will not need more capital in the next few years: Sanjeev Bajaj

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue