Balvantray Parekh’s lifelong marketing masterclass with Fevicol
Summary
- Balvantray Parekh transformed a humble adhesive business into a household name. From his innovative marketing strategies to his commitment to education and philanthropy, here is the story of the man behind Pidilite
In the normal course, a company that makes adhesives, sealants, construction and other industrial chemicals is likely to be consigned to the pages of commercial handbooks, of interest to carpenters and woodworkers. That Pidilite, the unquestioned market leader in these areas, and its brands like Fevicol and MSeal are top of mind for most Indian consumers is a perfect tribute to the marketing genius of Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh, the man who set it up in 1959.