Balvantray Parekh’s lifelong marketing masterclass with Fevicol

Unassuming yet charming, humble yet audacious, Parekh would have patiently sat through the various lectures whether they were about The Role of Intellectuals in the Age of Conformity or A Philosophical Look at Black Music and Its Recent Afro-Indo Mixtures. A smile, a nod by way of encouragement was what the speaker would have received since Parekh lived his life on the basis of Albert Einstein’s quote: “A hundred times every day I remind myself that my inner and outer life are based on the labours of other men, living and dead, and that I must exert myself in order to give in the same measure as I have received and am still receiving."