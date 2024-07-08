Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD & CEO; Chandra Sekhar Ghosh to step down on July 9

Bandhan Bank's board of directors have approved the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as the interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank to join the office on July 10 for the coming three months, according to an exchange filing.

Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published8 Jul 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Ratan Kumar Kesh is to join the new office as MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank on July 10th.
Ratan Kumar Kesh is to join the new office as MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank on July 10th.(Reuters)

Bandhan Bank's board of directors have approved the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as the interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank to join the office on July 10, according to a Bombay Stock Exchange filing dated July 6.

The Kolkata-based lender's board of directors has approved the tenure of three months for Kesh as the interim MD and CEO of the bank. Kesh has been a part of the bank's management as an Executive Director and the Chief Operating Officer.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank probing if Kingdon Capital hid Hindenburg links

Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, the MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank is going to step down from the managerial role on July 9, according to the company's filing.

“I have developed this institution from scratch to this position. And my involvement has been totally operational now. So I need now to take some strategic role at the holding company level, not at the board level at the bank,” said Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, the founder and current MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank in an analyst call on July 8.

Also Read | Bandhan Bank, GNFC, Piramal Enterprises among 6 stocks in F&O ban list today

Mint reported earlier quoting a banking analyst that Ghosh's resignation was inconsistent with the board's decision to approve the extension of his tenure. The bank's board has approved the reappointment in November 2023 but the Reserve Bank of India has not cleared it.

Ratan Kumar Kesh has expertise in Operations, Technology, Transaction Banking, Product, Affluent Banking, Operations Risk, Enterprise Governance, Intelligent Automation, Digital, Cx and Organization Transformation, according to the company.

Also Read | Payments processor NCR Voyix explores sale of digital banking unit, sources say

Bandhan Bank shares closed 0.07 per cent high at 204.45 on July 8, as compared to 204.30 after the market closed on Friday, July 5th.

Bandhan Bank launched an array of enhanced trade products on July 8, according to an exchange filing. The products are aimed at increasing confidence in global transactions, said the report.

"The enhanced trade products launched are in line with that vision. The new products underscore our long-standing commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, and truly being a bank for all,” said Chandra Sekhar Ghosh in the report.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 10:02 PM IST
HomeCompaniesBandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD & CEO; Chandra Sekhar Ghosh to step down on July 9

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:48 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,115.80
03:51 PM | 8 JUL 2024
98.65 (9.7%)

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:56 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue