Bandhan Bank to offload soured home loans worth 775.6 cr

MUMBAI :Private sector lender Bandhan Bank has decided to sell soured home loans worth ₹775.6 crore, having repayments overdue by over six months, to an asset reconstruction company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The bank has received a binding bid of ₹280.39 crore—36.15% of the outstanding pool— for the said NPA portfolio, on (an) outright cash consideration basis," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday without naming the asset reconstruction company.

Bandhan Bank said it opted for a Swiss Challenge auction for the sale of the soured loans. Under this, a prospective buyer offers a bid to the lender, which then publicly calls for counter bids from other potential buyers. New bidders are expected to put in higher bids than the original bidder, making the process more competitive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank had on 4 November put on sale its housing finance non-performing assets (NPAs) with outstanding dues of ₹775.6 crore as on 30 September. The pool of soured loans comprised 8,529 accounts.

Then on 19 December, the bank sought counter bids from asset reconstruction companies, non-banking financial companies, banks, and other financial institutions for the same portfolio under the Swiss Challenge method.

Regulatory norms require banks to use the Swiss Challenge method for auctioning bad loans of ₹100 crore and above. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Economic Times reported on 1 December that the portfolio on sale was part of loans the bank had acquired from Gruh Finance. The Kolkata-based bank acquired Gruh Finance in 2019.

Meanwhile, rating agency Crisil on 15 December downgraded Bandhan Bank’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of ₹1,295 crore to AA-/stable, from AA/negative earlier, while affirming ratings on ₹6,000 crore of certificate of deposits.

Crisil cited a longer-than-anticipated delay in restoration of asset quality and the overall profitability of the bank to pre-covid levels as reason for the downgrade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Despite momentary correction in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the bank’s asset quality metrics have remained volatile since the pandemic outbreak, thereby constraining its overall profitability," it had said.

