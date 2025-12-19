Earlier this month, the Delhi high court, in separate judgements, allowed Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to manufacture and export generic semaglutide to non-patent-holding countries. However, both companies cannot sell the drug domestically until innovator Novo Nordisk loses its patent-exclusivity rights in the country in March 2026.
Bangladesh gets a head start over India in export of weight-loss drugs to emerging markets
SummaryAs Indian drug giants rush to export weight-loss drug semaglutide in countries that don’t have patent exclusivity, they face an unlikely adversary in their neighbour.
