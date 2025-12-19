Bangladesh gets a head start over India in export of weight-loss drugs to emerging markets

Earlier this month, the Delhi high court, in separate judgements, allowed Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to manufacture and export generic semaglutide to non-patent-holding countries. However, both companies cannot sell the drug domestically until innovator Novo Nordisk loses its patent-exclusivity rights in the country in March 2026.
While experts said the move by Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma is to grab an early-mover advantage in selling the blockbuster weight-loss drug, the companies won’t be the first to enter non-patented markets. Bangladesh is already there.
Countries including Bangladesh, by virtue of their ‘least-developed country’ status under the World Trade Organization's agreement on intellectual property rights, are exempt from granting full patent exclusivity to companies for pharmaceutical products. This allows pharma companies in Bangladesh to reverse-engineer and manufacture patented drugs until 2030, just as India did until it became a WTO signatory and stopped these practices in 2005.
Using this exemption, Bangladesh’s manufacturers have flooded various markets with low-cost generic semaglutide for over two years. Semaglutide is a drug to treat Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management.
However, entry into regulated markets will depend on approvals as patents expire, and brand-building will be key, experts said. Competition in rest-of-the-world (RoW) markets will be stiff.
“RoW competition is more severe from countries like Bangladesh, where regulations are not so strict, compliances are not monitored,” Namit Joshi, chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, or Pharmexcil, told Mint.
India’s semaglutide race
India’s generic drugmakers have been raring to roll out cheaper copies of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug, popularly known by the brand name Ozempic. While top drugmakers have indicated plans to launch generic versions domestically as soon as the patent expires in March, some have engaged in high-stakes patent battles to get an early-mover advantage.
Dr Reddy’s was the first to challenge Novo Nordisk’s patent for semaglutide in the country in May, stating that it lacks novelty. The Delhi high court, in a 2 December ruling, found prima facie merit in the patent challenge and allowed it to continue exporting to non-patent-holding countries. On 10 December, the court allowed Sun Pharma to manufacture and export the drug to non-patent countries.
Both companies have already started manufacturing generic semaglutide, their counsels told the court, with Dr Reddy’s having already invested ₹1,000 crore in manufacturing. Dr Reddy’s CEO Erez Israeli said in a media briefing in July that the company plans to launch semaglutide in 87 countries next year, including Canada, Brazil and Turkey, where the patent is expiring, as well as emerging markets where the innovator doesn’t have a patent.
Queries sent to Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma remained unanswered until press time.
Bangladesh has been manufacturing semaglutide since 2022. Seven local companies make and sell the drug in Bangladesh and there are at least eight brands in the local market, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic.
Four of the seven companies export semaglutide, the largest being Beximco, Ziska Pharmaceuticals Ltd, ACI Ltd and Incepta Pharmaceuticals, Ravindra Singha, managing director of Firmlink Pharma, a cross-border sourcing company with operations in 15 countries in Latin America, APAC and Africa, told Mint.
Tried and tested
Exports from Bangladesh largely go to countries that don't have patent rules in force. However, there are also instances of Bangladesh exporting the drug to countries that ask for consignments on compassionate grounds. It even exports to countries on a “named-patient” basis, where a hospital can request an unauthorised medicine directly from a manufacturer for a group of patients under its care.
“Bangladesh would currently account for the biggest share of semaglutide exports to non-patented regions in Latin America and APAC (Asia Pacific) as their products are already tried and tested,” Singha said.
The country has also synthesised tirzepatide, the chemical compound in Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro, and has been manufacturing the drug for the past seven months, said Singha.
Tirzepatide brands are already a rage in Bangladesh, clocking revenue of $1 million so far, and said to be growing more than 1,000% on a monthly basis. Singha said that Bangladesh is a big exporter of tirzepatide to Pakistan, with demand outpacing supply.
“From the enquiries we have been getting for tirzepatide, we reckon that it is going to be one big hit drug in many markets across the world,” said Singha.
Mounjaro was the top-selling drug in India in October and November, signalling its popularity. In Bangladesh, semaglutide’s annualised sales for Q2 were about $2.6 million, growing at 105%.
Bangladesh’s pharma exports of about $200 million-300 million are small, equivalent to about 1% of India’s pharmaceutical exports of $30.47 billion in FY25. However, Singha said Bangladesh already has reverse-engineering skills – as evidenced by these drugs – and is likely to pose stiff competition to India, going forward.
“Bangladesh imports cheap raw materials and peptides from China, and has a lower labour cost, hence the fixed cost is much lower than India,” said Joshi from Pharmexcil. This, in addition to its LDC status, gives it an edge.
EM viability
Analysts said that in this scenario, emerging market sales of semaglutide would not be sizable for Indian companies.
“In terms of size, Brazil and Canada are the largest markets, followed by Middle Eastern markets, and partly north Africa,” said Vishal Manchanda, a pharma analyst at Systematix Group. “India will have some scale advantage, given that we will have a domestic market which will offer us large [volumes].”
However, Manchanda added that in the case of weight-loss drugs, especially in more regulated markets, brand trust would trump price competitiveness. In this case, Indian manufacturers have an edge.
In the past year, 60% of India’s pharma exports went to destinations with stringent regulatory oversight, with the US accounting for about 34% and Europe about 19%, according to a commerce ministry statement dated December 17.
“We are the largest holder of US FDA-approved sites outside the US. So, on the scale of economy and formulation front, I think we are in a very strong position,” said Joshi of Pharmexcil.
Given the increasing need for reliable supply chains, India’s position as a stable democracy, as opposed to Bangladesh’s recent political crises, also gives it an edge in the long run.