Bank guarantee waiver to help Vodafone Idea's debt funding plans, reduce financial burden
Summary
Vodafone Idea's plan to raise ₹35,000 crore may get a shot in the arm from the Union Cabinet's decision to waive bank guarantees from telecom operators for airwaves bought in auctions till 2022.
