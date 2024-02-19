Bank of America expects India fundraising to be busier than ever
A top executive of the bank says BofA expects between 5 and 10 tech firms and two or three local subsidiaries of multinational companies to launch initial public offerings in 2024-25.
Fundraising activity in India will be stronger than ever over the next two years as conglomerates, tech firms and financial services providers hunt for capital to fuel growth and owners seize the moment to sell holdings, Bank of America Corp.’s co-head of investment banking in the country said.