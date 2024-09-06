BofA shared nonpublic information with investors in India, whistleblower says
SummaryThe whistleblower’s complaint, filed in June, also cited separate concerns about the bank’s conduct in the initial public offering of stock for SoftBank-backed retailer FirstCry and the rights offering for Carlyle-backed housing company PNB Housing Finance
Bank of America has opened an internal investigation following allegations that bankers in Asia shared nonpublic information with investors before the bank sold hundreds of millions of dollars of stock.
