Bank of Baroda 1TB data breach linked to compromised employee email

MUMBAI: Bank of Baroda has suffered a cyber breach that reportedly exposed about 1TB of customer and internal data after an employee's email account was compromised, the public sector lender said.

The leaked files include branch audit reports, loan appraisal files, vigilance records and customer account-opening forms, among other documents circulating online. The bank said its core banking systems were not accessed and has launched a forensic investigation.

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The archive is said to contain savings and current account records, loan documents, netbanking user details, Aadhaar numbers, NRI and corporate banking records, customer support files, and branch- and ATM-related information.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the Bank of Baroda data breach? ⌵ The data breach was caused by the compromise of an employee's email account, which allowed unauthorized access to various internal and customer data. 2 What types of data were exposed in the Bank of Baroda breach? ⌵ The breach exposed approximately 1TB of data, including customer account-opening forms, loan documents, savings and current account records, and sensitive operational details. 3 Why is the Bank of Baroda breach considered a serious threat despite core systems remaining secure? ⌵ Even though core banking systems were not accessed, the exposure of personally identifiable information poses a risk for identity theft, fraudulent activities, and future cyberattacks. 4 How did the Bank of Baroda respond to the data breach? ⌵ The bank activated its cyber incident response protocols, launched a forensic investigation, and is cooperating with relevant authorities to assess the breach's scope. 5 Should Bank of Baroda customers be concerned about the breach? ⌵ Yes, customers should be concerned as their personal information might be used for malicious activities like identity theft or fraudulent loan applications.

The breach came to light on 25 July after it was flagged by dark web monitoring platform ransomware.live, said Srikanth Lakshmanan, founder of fintech consumer collective CashlessConsumer. He said he verified a range of internal documents, including branch audit reports, loan appraisal files, internal communications, vigilance investigation records, bobWorld audit reports and customer account-opening forms from multiple branches.

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In a filing to the exchanges later on Monday, Bank of Baroda said it had received a communication from an anonymous source claiming access to certain data, and had activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols. It has engaged an independent CERT-In empanelled agency to assess the nature and extent of the alleged compromise.

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The filing described the incident as a "potential business email compromise" that is "not expected to have any material impact on the Bank's operations, financial performance or business continuity".

The stock exchanges had sought a clarification from the bank on a 27 July media report about the data appearing on the dark web, asking it to respond under Regulation 30 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which governs the disclosure of material events.

The bank has a customer base of 183 million with global advances of ₹14.17 trillion, global deposits of ₹16.34 trillion, and global business of ₹30.51 trillion as of 30 June.

Lakshmanan questioned the bank's explanation, saying the scale and composition of the leaked material suggested the breach extended beyond a single employee email account. He said the files appeared to have originated from shared folders used across teams, regions and departments rather than an individual mailbox.

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The files also appeared to have been last accessed or copied around 23-24 June, while links to the leaked data surfaced on dark web forums only around 15 July before the full archive became publicly available over the weekend.

The release of the entire dataset, rather than a small sample, also differed from a typical ransomware attack. “A large volume of data was made public, suggesting the motive may have been different, " he added.

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Lakshmanan also said the timing of the disclosure, which coincided with the bank's quarterly earnings, warranted scrutiny. Bank of Baroda reported a 72% fall in June-quarter net profit on Monday to ₹1,278 crore after a one-time charge related to the NMC Health settlement.

Manu Zacharia, chief executive of HackIT Technology and Advisory Services, said the bank's assurance on its core systems addressed only part of the risk. "Even if core banking systems are unaffected, the exposure of personally identifiable information is a serious breach," said Zacharia.

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He said customer identity records could be exploited for identity theft, fraudulent loan applications, SIM-swap attacks and account takeovers.

Lakshmanan said the leaked documents contained not only customer information but also operational details that could aid future attacks. He flagged the fact that large datasets like these can be combined with AI to build highly convincing phishing campaigns.

Bank of Baroda did not respond to Mint's queries by press time.

"The bigger question is whether organisations are implementing these regulations effectively or merely complying on paper," said Zacharia.

In September 2025, security firm UpGuard reported an exposed third-party cloud database holding more than 273,000 Indian banking records, about 6,000 of them linked to Bank of Baroda.

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Lakshmanan on ‘X’ said the leak appeared to be the work of TripleX, a relatively new group linked in May to a breach at Indonesia's state-owned PT Bank Negara Indonesia, where about 2TB of contracts, identification records and internal documents were reportedly stolen.

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Bank of Baroda shares fell 1.09% on Monday to close at ₹243.90 on the BSE.