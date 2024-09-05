Hello User
Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.49%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.49%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 245.3 and closed at 242.25. The stock reached a high of 245.3 and a low of 240.9 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:13 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 242.25, -0.49% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82296.28, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 245.3 and a low of 240.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5251.13
10252.11
20247.39
50255.87
100261.98
300250.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 247.92, 252.23, & 255.02, whereas it has key support levels at 240.82, 238.03, & 233.72.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 0.69% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.61 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.91% with a target price of 288.06666667.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -0.49% today to trade at 242.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank are falling today, but its peers Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.07% each respectively.

