Why this state-run lender is hunting for lower-rated corporate borrowers
Summary
- For one, companies with the highest credit ratings are able to extract a finer pricing on lending rates from banks. But that's not the only reason for chasing borrowers rated a few rungs lower.
Mumbai: State-owned Bank of India is looking to go beyond its comfort zone of lending to companies with the highest credit ratings to shore up its margins, which is already under pressure and could sink further following the Reserve Bank’s rate cut.
