Banking, consulting firms sharpen appetite for B-school talent

Also read | Modest placements at engineering, business schools spark repayment concerns

Flush with cash after bumper exits in 2024, global private equity funds have also been looking to amp up their franchises in India. Firms such as General Atlantic have offered top salaries of more than ₹1 crore at the premier institutes. Even global banks have been looking to tap this talent for their international operations, with firms such as Bank of America offering close to a crore in compensation to IIM freshers, people aware of the development said.