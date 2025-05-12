Punish bankrupt company owners who don't cooperate in debt resolution, set up advance ruling to cut down delay: ICAI
SummaryICAI has made recommendations to the government after studying the working of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
New Delhi: Stronger penalties on major shareholders and directors of bankrupt companies for failure to cooperate in debt resolution could make corporate turnaround efforts more efficient, according to Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
