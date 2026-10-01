Bankrupt Fund Founder Weiss Agrees to Auction Art at Sotheby’s

(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt hedge fund founder and prodigious art collector George Weiss has struck a deal with Sotheby’s Inc. to auction more than a dozen pieces in his collection later this year in order to repay a Bank of America Corp. loan.

Weiss, who followed his eponymous firm into filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, has agreed to part with 16 pieces through an agreement to pay down a 2018 Bank of America loan that was secured by his artwork. Pieces headed to auction weren’t disclosed at a Wednesday court hearing, though his collection includes works by Francis Bacon, Paul Cezanne, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol, according to court papers.

The artworks, expected to be included in a November auction, will be extensively promoted over the next several weeks and shown to potential bidders in Paris, London, Hong Kong, New York and other cities, Weiss’ lawyer Paul Battista said during the hearing. Sotheby’s was selected following weeks of negotiations with the auction house and Christie’s, Battista said.

“The market’s going to speak,” Judge Robert Mark said in approving the agreement Wednesday.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, however, lawyers said in court that Sotheby’s has guaranteed a floor for the aggregate sale price of six of the artworks. If the agreed threshold isn’t met, Sotheby’s would pay the difference, lawyers said.

A spokesperson for Weiss and a Sotheby’s representative declined to comment following the hearing. Bank of America representatives didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

The auction comes after the court last year approved the $36.5 million sale of a Claude Monet painting to an undisclosed buyer. Subsequent efforts to market pieces of his art through a consignment agreement with a fine art gallery didn’t materialize in a sale which has been more challenging because of the bankruptcy, Battista said.

“Individuals who acquire art of this ilk, and this value, are not used to the bankruptcy process,” he said.

The court also approved a forbearance agreement between Weiss and Bank of America, which provided him with a $132.6 million art-backed loan in 2018, according to court papers. The outstanding principal balance on the loan is about $93.9 million, and Weiss has agreed to use proceeds from the sales to reduce the debt to at least $25 million by the end of 2026, according to a Sept. 25 court filing.

Artwork headed to auction are only a portion of Weiss’ collection, which includes more than two dozen additional pieces.

Weiss filed Chapter 11 during a dispute with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. over more than $100 million of debt. Proceeds from the sale of Weiss’ art could go to Jefferies and other creditors once the Bank of America loan is repaid, lawyers said.

The case is George Allen Weiss, number 25-16349, in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida.

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