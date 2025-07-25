Property puzzle traps MTNL debt relief
Jatin Grover , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 25 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
With outstanding bank debt surpassing ₹8,500 crore, MTNL's ability to monetize its properties could alleviate its financial woes, but the defaulting telco's hands are tied.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Debt-laden Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) that sits on a land goldmine in metros faces trouble selling it to settle dues, frustrating banks awaiting dues of over ₹8,500 crore.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story