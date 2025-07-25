Property puzzle traps MTNL debt relief

Debt-laden Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) that sits on a land goldmine in metros faces trouble selling it to settle dues, frustrating banks awaiting dues of over ₹8,500 crore.

Lenders' plans to buy property from the defaulting telco and adjust it against dues have stalled due to curbs on the sale of these assets and land-usage norms, two people aware of the development said.

“Banks proposed to buy some of the properties of MTNL, but they did not agree. We could have adjusted it against the dues if the proposal was cleared," said a banker aware of the discussions.

The banker said MTNL can monetize about ₹5,000 crore if it divests its land and property holdings, allowing it to repay more than half of its outstanding bank loans. MTNL owed banks ₹8,585 crore as of 30 June. Its overall debt exceeds ₹33,000 crore.

Although the government allows assets to be sold without auctions to central government organizations, state government entities and public sector banks, it does not authorize banks to settle dues by purchasing such property directly.

Secondly, many of MTNL's properties—particularly those located in Mumbai—were allotted by the government for specific public or operational uses such as setting up telecom infrastructure. The curbs make it difficult for such land to be sold or transferred easily to other entities. Any change in ownership or purpose would likely require multiple layers of government approval, a prolonged and complicated process, one person said.

A second banker said that discussions on monetizing MTNL’s properties are ongoing, and the matter is in the hands of the central government.

“We are hopeful of a resolution since it is a sovereign entity. However, banks cannot be the custodians of land and property," said the second banker.

Non-auction route

Last month, a committee of secretaries approved a plan to allow Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), another state-owned telecom operator, and MTNL to transfer their immovable assets — land and buildings — without auction to the Central government and its departments, state governments and public sector banks and statutory bodies. However, there is a catch.

“Any proceeds of sale will first come to MTNL. There is no provision for adjustment of loans through asset takeover," a government official said, adding that it was proposed that banks forgo 40% of the loans. However, they agreed to relinquish only 10% and the decisions are pending.

As per the new guidelines, government organisations interested in buying MTNL’s properties will have to pay 2% of the property value as upfront security.

Under the non-auction route, if two agencies are interested in an asset, preference will be given to Central government organisations. Central ministries and other government departments have the right of first refusal over the assets. They have 90 days to express interest in acquiring the properties, failing which the assets will be auctioned, according to the guidelines.

“Auction is the only route through which private players can buy properties of MTNL," the official said.

There is also a protocol for valuation of MTNL’s assets. The MTNL board can value properties of up to ₹10 crore. For properties over ₹10 crore and up to ₹100 crore, the Central Public Works Department under the housing and urban affairs ministry will carry out the valuation. For properties of over ₹100 crore, the National Land Monetization Corporation under the Department of Public Enterprises will conduct the valuation.

Specified land use

A key problem with regard to the sale of MTNL’s assets is that most of them, especially in Mumbai, have ownership issues. Besides, there are certain government reservations or land-use designations by the Maharashtra government over the properties, which hampers their monetization prospects, the government official said, adding that the process is on to speed up the monetization.

“There are buildings in Mumbai that were given to MTNL for a specific use, and it is not easy to reallocate it to the seller who will use it for some other purpose," the first banker said.

MTNL was set up in 1986 and provides fixed-line telecommunication services in New Delhi and Mumbai. BSNL provides services in the rest of the country.

MTNL also offers mobile services in the city of Delhi and the peripheral towns of Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad and Mumbai city, along with the areas under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, New Mumbai Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation.

The telco first defaulted on loans on 30 June 2024, when its total dues were ₹7,780.21 crore, according to stock exchange disclosures. Union Bank of India — the leader of the consortium of lenders — classified the loans as bad in August 2024, followed by Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and UCO Bank in September 2024. Punjab and Sind Bank and Indian Overseas Bank classified the loans as non-performing assets in October 2024 and February, respectively.

Emails sent to Union Bank of India and the Department of Telecommunications remained unanswered.

The telecom provider’s troubles have mounted over the past decade on the back of dwindling landline customers and the inability to keep up with the infrastructure advancements by private competitors.

Revival attempts

The government has tried to resuscitate MTNL and BSNL. In 2019, the government announced a ₹69,000-crore revival package for these companies. In 2022, the government approved a second revival package for BSNL and MTNL amounting to ₹1.64 trillion.

Effective 1 January 2025, BSNL has taken over the operational activities of MTNL. However, MTNL’s assets and debt have not been transferred to BSNL.

MTNL has made losses for the past 11 years, with the FY25 loss at ₹3,323.4 crore, according to data from Bloomberg.

Analysts have sounded caution following MTNL’s bank loan default. Crisil Ratings said on 3 June that it has reaffirmed its default rating for MTNL owing to continuing delays in servicing debt since June 2024 due to stretched liquidity.

“The financial risk profile has weakened due to lasting delays in debt servicing of non-guaranteed facilities," it said.