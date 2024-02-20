Barclays Doesn’t Want to Be Cool

Investment banking is particularly out of favor in Europe, where regulation is tighter and players don’t have the scale to replicate the Goldman model profitably. Between 2018 and 2021, Barclays had to fend off activist investor Edward Bramson, who wanted to take a chain saw to its investment bank. When fees exploded during the pandemic dealmaking and trading craze, investors dismissed them as volatile. They weren’t wrong: Trading income fell by a bigger-than-expected 24% in 2023.