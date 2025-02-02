Companies
Bare Anatomy's parent Innovist eyes $15 mn in a new funding round
SummaryThe development comes over a year after the firm raised $7 million at a valuation of $42.5 million in its series A round that was led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund. Other existing investors including 72 Ventures, the family office of Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar also participated in the round.
Bengaluru: Sauce VC-backed Innovist, which owns hair care brand Bare Anatomy, is in talks to raise over $15 million from new and existing investors in a largely primary round, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more