Bare Anatomy's parent Innovist eyes $15 mn in a new funding round

In January, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said it will acquire a 90.5% stake in D2C beauty brand Minimalist for ₹2,955 crore through secondary buyouts and primary infusion. The remaining stake is expected to be acquired from the founders over the next two years, the company said in a filing. Peak XV, which owned a 27% stake in the startup, also exited through this transaction and made around ₹810 crore. Other beauty startups such as Wow Skin Science and MCaffeine are also reportedly in talks with strategic and private investors, according to a report by The Economic Times.