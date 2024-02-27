Baring Asia makes successful exit from CMS Info Systems
The company offloaded its remaining 26.7% holding through a block deal and the sale, estimated to be worth ₹1,503.8 crore, was conducted at a floor price of ₹370 per share, a 7% discount from the Monday’s closing price on NSE.
In what could be one of its most successful exits from India, global private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia through its affiliate Sion Investment Holdings, has completely exited its stake in leading cash management solutions provider CMS Info Systems Ltd.
